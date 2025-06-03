Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Sika Interplant Systems surged 14.35% after the company announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems SAS (France) and Goodrich Actuation Systems (UK), each a part of Collins Aerospace.

Under this agreement, SIKA will be licensed to undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of specific primary flight control actuation part numbers for which Collins is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). These components are standard installations on all Airbus A320/A321 series aircraft.

As per the License Agreement, SIKA is authorised to service components from aircraft registered in India and select neighbouring countries as defined in the agreement.