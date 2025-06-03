Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sika Interplant Systems surged 14.35% after the company announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems SAS (France) and Goodrich Actuation Systems (UK), each a part of Collins Aerospace.

Under this agreement, SIKA will be licensed to undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of specific primary flight control actuation part numbers for which Collins is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). These components are standard installations on all Airbus A320/A321 series aircraft.

As per the License Agreement, SIKA is authorised to service components from aircraft registered in India and select neighbouring countries as defined in the agreement.

"This collaboration aligns with SIKAs strategic objective of expanding its MRO capabilities to better serve aviation and aerospace customers in India and the region, the company said in a statement.

Sika Interplant Systems' core business areas include projects & systems integration, manufacturing solutions, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). It is also a qualified Indian Offset Partner with a license for defense production from the Government of India. It offers advanced products and solutions to the aerospace & defense sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Nifty below 24,700 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story