Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR ends slightly lower; Negative cues from local equities weigh

INR ends slightly lower; Negative cues from local equities weigh

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee pared initial gains and settled 4 paise lower at 89.20 (provisional) against the greenback on Tuesday, weighed down by negative cues from domestic equity markets. Indian shares drifted lower as continued selling by foreign investors offset positive cues from global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before closing down 313.70 points, or 0.37 percent, at 84,587.01, dragged down by IT and media stocks. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 74.70 points, or 0.29 percent, to 25,884.80. However, falling crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.02 and touched an intra-day low of 89.27 against the greenback.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end on a flat note

China benchmark index rises 0.87%

Sensex settles 314 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Verapamil ER tablets

Benchmarks slide for third straight day, Nifty below 25,900

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story