Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 93.71 times

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The offer received bids 99 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer.

Sudeep Pharma received bids for 99,00,86,575 shares as against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Tuesday (25 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 93.71 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it will close on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1,34,90,726 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 800 crore by existing shareholders Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani, and Avani Sujit Bhayani.

The objectives for the fresh issue includes Rs 75.8 crore for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for production line located at Nandesari Facility I, and remaining amount for general corporate purpose.

The promoters are Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Shanil Sujit Bhayani, Avani Sujit Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Riva Resources, and Bhayani Family Trust. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 9,95,03,523 equity shares, aggregating to 89.36% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 76.15%.

Sudeep Pharma is a manufacturer of excipients, and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries.

The business is primarily structured into two verticals. (1) The Pharmaceutical, Food, and Nutrition vertical focuses on refined, mineral-based single ingredients essential to these industries, offering key mineral salts such as calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and copper that support a wide range of health-focused applications. (2) The Specialty Ingredients vertical is operated through the subsidiary SNPL. It focuses on developing technology-driven, application-specific mineral and micronutrient systems. These include micronutrient premixes, encapsulated ingredients, liposomal and spray-dried formats, granulated minerals, and triturated blends. These products cater to functional foods, dietary supplements, infant and clinical nutrition, FMCG, and convenience food formulations.

In Q1 FY26, Pharmaceutical, food and nutrition segment contributed 66.43% to revenue, and Specialty ingredients segment 33.57%. In Q1 FY2026, India contributed 41.32% to total sales, while exports accounted for 58.68%.

Ahead of the IPO, on 20 November 2025, the company raised Rs 268.49 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 45.27 lakh shares at Rs 593 each to 25 anchor investors.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.81 crore and sales of Rs 124.92 crore.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

