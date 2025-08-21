Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
United Drilling Tools announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.63 crore from Halliburton Offshore Services, INC for the supply of Conductor Wall with Multi Start Connector.

The order has been placed in the ordinary course of business. As part of the contract, the company will supply casing pipes with multi-start connectors (Leopard model). The total estimated value of the contract stands at Rs 5,63,81,071 and the execution is expected to be completed within four months.

The company also clarified that no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 31.8% to Rs 2.96 crore on a 41.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 31.67 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.15% to Rs 206 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

