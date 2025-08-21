United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

United Drilling Tools announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.63 crore from Halliburton Offshore Services, INC for the supply of Conductor Wall with Multi Start Connector.

The order has been placed in the ordinary course of business. As part of the contract, the company will supply casing pipes with multi-start connectors (Leopard model). The total estimated value of the contract stands at Rs 5,63,81,071 and the execution is expected to be completed within four months.

The company also clarified that no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.