Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Concord Biotech announced that the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) authorities have conducted their first inspection of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Limbassi. The inspection was carried out from 18 August 2025 to 21 August 2025.

"This milestone marks a significant achievement for Concord, as a successful EU-GMP inspection not only validates our commitment to global quality standards but also paves the way for expanding our footprint into new international markets. The approval will enable Concord to explore commercial opportunities across various EU territories and other regulated geographies, strengthening our global presence and growth trajectory," said the company.