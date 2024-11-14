United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 203.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.90% to Rs 158.69 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 203.05% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.90% to Rs 158.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.158.69240.097.273.099.785.756.622.574.971.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News