Mukta Arts standalone net profit declines 69.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.60% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Mukta Arts declined 69.80% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.60% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

