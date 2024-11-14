Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.39% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 96.39% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.6317.46 -96 OPM %36.510.34 -PBDT0.230.06 283 PBT0.230.05 360 NP0.170.04 325
Powered by Capital Market - Live News