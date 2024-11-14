Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.39% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 96.39% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.6317.4636.510.340.230.060.230.050.170.04

