Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 96.39% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 96.39% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.6317.46 -96 OPM %36.510.34 -PBDT0.230.06 283 PBT0.230.05 360 NP0.170.04 325

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 4-0 THA 2nd Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story