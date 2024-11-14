Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 97.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 97.73% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.791.0450.2848.081.110.591.100.590.870.44

