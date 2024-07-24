United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 1.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 2761.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 1.68% to Rs 485.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 2761.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2667.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2761.002667.0025.7926.70725.00730.00653.00656.00485.00477.00

