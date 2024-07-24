Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 1.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 2761.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 1.68% to Rs 485.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 2761.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2667.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2761.002667.00 4 OPM %25.7926.70 -PBDT725.00730.00 -1 PBT653.00656.00 0 NP485.00477.00 2

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

