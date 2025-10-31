STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 16.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

