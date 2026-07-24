United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1475.9, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.88% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1475.9, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23799.9. The Sensex is at 76124.93, down 0.35%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 6.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49033.2, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1482.4, up 4.42% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.88% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.