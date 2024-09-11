United Spirits Ltd soars 1.14%, rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1525.4, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 24.98% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1525.4, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 7.57% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64584.95, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1528.45, up 1.23% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 47% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 24.98% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 79.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

