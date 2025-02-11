Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

United Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.694.44 -17 OPM %11.3810.59 -PBDT0.320.36 -11 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Mitshi India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 32.59% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story