United Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.694.4411.3810.590.320.360.010.010.010

Powered by Capital Market - Live News