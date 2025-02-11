United Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 3.69 croreNet profit of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.694.44 -17 OPM %11.3810.59 -PBDT0.320.36 -11 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010 0
