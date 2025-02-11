Mitshi India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.64% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net profit of Mitshi India remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.64% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.353.433.701.460.050.050.050.050.040.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News