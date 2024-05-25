Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2024 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 89.41% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.37% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 22.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.225.03 4 22.8816.75 37 OPM %27.7835.59 -31.1634.87 - PBDT0.741.34 -45 4.634.50 3 PBT0.150.92 -84 2.533.08 -18 NP0.090.85 -89 1.842.34 -21

