RSWM consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 1171.43 crore

Net profit of RSWM declined 20.25% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 1171.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 956.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 122.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 4057.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3788.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

