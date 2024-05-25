Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the March 2024 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 26.91% to Rs 6168.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4860.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44252.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.06% to Rs 20811.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16912.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 178500.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176206.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales47622.0644252.92 8 178500.88176206.93 1 OPM %29.3626.99 -28.6226.85 - PBDT12434.4710166.74 22 44345.2838709.74 15 PBT8163.716318.28 29 28141.6523917.47 18 NP6168.734860.67 27 20811.8916912.55 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NTPC completes trial operation of 600 MW Unit 2 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project

NTPC's renewable energy arm inks JV pact with Uttar Pradesh's thermal power utility

Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 232 cr

NTPC rises on completing trial operation of 660 MW

NTPC commissions 70MW of Chhattargarh Solar PV Project in Bikaner

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 938.29% in the March 2024 quarter

RSWM consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story