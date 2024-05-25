NTPC consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 26.91% to Rs 6168.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4860.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44252.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.06% to Rs 20811.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16912.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 178500.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176206.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

47622.0644252.92178500.88176206.9329.3626.9928.6226.8512434.4710166.7444345.2838709.748163.716318.2828141.6523917.476168.734860.6720811.8916912.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News