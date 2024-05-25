NTPC consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 26.91% to Rs 6168.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4860.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 47622.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44252.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.06% to Rs 20811.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16912.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 178500.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176206.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News