Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 938.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 75.52 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 938.29% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1019.31% to Rs 62.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 242.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 245.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
