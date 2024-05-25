Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 938.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 938.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 75.52 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 938.29% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1019.31% to Rs 62.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 242.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 245.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales75.5261.73 22 242.78245.70 -1 OPM %31.5919.37 -34.5925.16 - PBDT15.1812.60 20 69.5756.24 24 PBT3.215.47 -41 27.7329.91 -7 NP36.343.50 938 62.015.54 1019

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

