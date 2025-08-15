Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 71.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.621.8226.5423.630.640.470.630.450.480.28

