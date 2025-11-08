The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 235.18 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 37.00% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 235.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.235.18240.9911.8214.6026.6031.449.6015.446.019.54

