Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 50.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Univastu India rose 50.65% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.3442.3916.6520.057.307.546.887.264.643.08

