Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 44.49 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.4947.517.716.382.071.710.670.600.530.51

