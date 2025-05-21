Uno Minda consolidated net profit declines 7.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 4528.32 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda declined 7.53% to Rs 266.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 4528.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3794.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.71% to Rs 942.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 875.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 16774.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14030.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4528.323794.0216774.6114030.8911.6312.4911.1711.30548.24509.361912.991691.43383.53360.111298.061165.21266.21287.89942.95875.42

