Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit declines 7.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit declines 7.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 4528.32 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda declined 7.53% to Rs 266.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 4528.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3794.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.71% to Rs 942.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 875.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 16774.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14030.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4528.323794.02 19 16774.6114030.89 20 OPM %11.6312.49 -11.1711.30 - PBDT548.24509.36 8 1912.991691.43 13 PBT383.53360.11 7 1298.061165.21 11 NP266.21287.89 -8 942.95875.42 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2025 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 244.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story