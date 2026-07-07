Uno Minda forays into 4W passenger vehicle seating system segment

With Rs 320-cr greenfield manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra

Uno Minda announced a landmark strategic expansion into the Four-Wheeler (4W) Passenger Vehicle Seating Systems segment - one of the highest value product categories in the automotive supply chain.

To support this new product line, the company's Board of Directors has approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra, with a proposed capital expenditure of approximately Rs 320 crore.

The facility is expected to commence operations by Q4FY28.

The project will be executed under Uno Minda Tachi-S Seating, a Joint Venture (JV) with TACHI-S Company, Japan, a leading global automotive seating manufacturer.