Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1242.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% jump in NIFTY and a 13.28% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1242.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25791.45. The Sensex is at 84143.13, down 0.31%. Uno Minda Ltd has slipped around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26829.55, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.01 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1246.2, up 1.65% on the day.