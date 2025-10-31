Dabur India Q2 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 453 cr

Dabur India's consolidated net profit jumped 6.48% to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,191.32 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 5.37% year on year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 573.02 crore in Q2 FY26, up 4.95% as against Rs 545.96 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,758.33 crore, up 4.70% in the September 2025 quarter from Rs 2,634.40 crore in the year ago period.

Dabur India reported steady growth across major verticals, including health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care, during the second quarter.

The toothpaste segment led the performance with a 14.3% year-on-year growth, driven by strong demand for dabur red paste and the premium brand Meswak. The companys 100% fruit juice portfolio under the real activ brand surged over 45%, while the overall foods portfolio grew by more than 14%. In the personal care segment, shampoo sales rose over 9%, and the hair oils business expanded by more than 5%. The skin & salon portfolio grew around 8%, while home care recorded over 5% growth during the quarter. Dabur also gained market share across several key categories. Real Nectars gained 115 basis points (bps), the 100% Juices portfolio reported a 1,074-bps improvement, hair oils gained 232 bps, chyawanprash expanded by 234 bps, and air fresheners added 127 bps in market share.

Daburs international business delivered a robust 7.7% year-on-year growth in the second quarter, driven by strong performances across key geographies. The company reported over 17% growth in Dubai, while the UK business surged around 48%. In Bangladesh and the US, revenues grew by approximately 16% each, and Turkey posted an impressive 18% growth during the quarter. Dabur said this performance reflects its agility in navigating global challenges while staying true to its Ayurvedic heritage and innovation-led strategy. Dabur Indias board has approved the launch of Dabur Ventures, a new investment platform with a capital allocation of up to Rs 500 crore.

The initiative will be fully funded through Daburs balance sheet and will focus on investing in high-potential, new-age digital-first businesses that exhibit strong growth potential. The company said the move aligns with its long-term strategic vision of expanding into emerging consumer categories and strengthening its digital and innovation-led growth ecosystem. Mohit Mathotra, chief executive officer, Dabur lndia, said, "Our performance during the quarter stands as a testament to Dabur's enduring resilience and consumer trust. Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust topline and bottomline growth, reaffirming our leadership across core categories. Our India business reported market share gains across 95% of the portfolio, a clear testament to our focused brand investments and deep consumer connect.

We are entering a new phase of growth, powered by a future-ready strategy and deep consumer trust. We are investing boldly in premiumization, digital transformation, and distribution expansion, three pillars that will define the next chapter of our journey. As macroeconomic indicators turn favorable and GST reforms unlock afford ability, Dabur is uniquely positioned to accelerate inclusive growth and reinforce its leadership across segments. Our approach will be to invest in new-age future forward businesses in the spaces of Personal Care, Health Care, Wellness Foods, Beverages, and Ayurveda. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation-Led growth, while accelerating our premiumisation journey and opening doors to emerging consumer spaces that define the future of our industry."