Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 292.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Updater Services rose 292.28% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 636.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 542.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.636.05542.095.473.6439.8717.7524.959.6020.835.31

