UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

In terms of value, UPI transactions for July touched Rs 25.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 24.04 lakh crore in June and representing a 22% YoY increase. The platform clocked an average daily transaction count of 628 million, with the daily transaction value averaging Rs 80,919 crore.
May 2025, meanwhile, held the crown for the highest transaction value at Rs 25.14 lakh crore, even though its volume of 18.68 billion transactions was lower than July but slightly ahead of June. Interestingly, July came within striking distance of Mays value, while firmly establishing a new peak in transaction count. June, by comparison, lagged on both metrics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app