UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) surged to a new milestone in July 2025, recording an all-time high of 19.47 billion transactions, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The figure marks a 5.8% rise over Junes 18.40 billion transactions and reflects a robust 35% year-on-year growth in transaction volume.

In terms of value, UPI transactions for July touched Rs 25.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 24.04 lakh crore in June and representing a 22% YoY increase. The platform clocked an average daily transaction count of 628 million, with the daily transaction value averaging Rs 80,919 crore.