Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) surged to a new milestone in July 2025, recording an all-time high of 19.47 billion transactions, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The figure marks a 5.8% rise over Junes 18.40 billion transactions and reflects a robust 35% year-on-year growth in transaction volume.

In terms of value, UPI transactions for July touched Rs 25.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 24.04 lakh crore in June and representing a 22% YoY increase. The platform clocked an average daily transaction count of 628 million, with the daily transaction value averaging Rs 80,919 crore.

May 2025, meanwhile, held the crown for the highest transaction value at Rs 25.14 lakh crore, even though its volume of 18.68 billion transactions was lower than July but slightly ahead of June. Interestingly, July came within striking distance of Mays value, while firmly establishing a new peak in transaction count. June, by comparison, lagged on both metrics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions standalone net profit rises 13.11% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story