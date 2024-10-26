Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 64.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.83% to Rs 19.49 croreNet profit of Urja Global declined 64.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.83% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.4910.96 78 OPM %1.807.21 -PBDT0.450.98 -54 PBT0.350.90 -61 NP0.320.90 -64
