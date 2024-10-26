Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 64.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 64.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 77.83% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 64.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.83% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.4910.96 78 OPM %1.807.21 -PBDT0.450.98 -54 PBT0.350.90 -61 NP0.320.90 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

Wrestlers cleared to compete in senior wrestling championship: Mandaviya

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story