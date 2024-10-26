Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 64.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.83% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 64.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.83% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.4910.961.807.210.450.980.350.900.320.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News