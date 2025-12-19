Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Gujarat Ambuja Exports has successfully commenced commercial production at India's first maize starch-based fermentation plant for the manufacturing of Sodium Gluconate, with an installed capacity of 30,000 TPA. The said facility is located at Hubli, Karnataka, and commercial production commenced with effect from 19 December 2025, at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The commencement of commercial operations at this facility represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategic expansion into maize fermentation-based products. The Company plans to further scale up capacity in this maize fermentation-based products by introducing additional products and aims to achieve an aggregate installed capacity of 1,20,000 TPA by the year 2028.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

