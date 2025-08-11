BSE SME Essex Marine hits choppy waters on market debut

Shares of Essex Marine was trading at Rs 41.04 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at Rs 43.20, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 43.20 and a low of Rs 41.04. About 46,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Essex Marine's IPO was subscribed 2.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 54 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 42,62,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding diluted to 72.08% post-IPO from 99.99% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expanding the existing peeling capacity at its processing unit at Shankarpur Road, Kaluya Sanda, Kuliyata, West Bengal, setting up a "ready-to-cook" section by adding blanching process at its unit at Shankarpur Road, Kaluya Sanda, Kuliyata, West Bengal, funding of working capital requirements, repaying or pre-paying, in full or in part, of certain borrowings and general corporate purpose. Kolkata-based Essex Marine is engaged in the production of processed fish and shrimp. The companys main processed seafood comprised of different varieties of marine fish and shrimp as well as aquaculture vannamei shrimp. It exports frozen fish and shrimps from India under its brand name, Essex. The company primarily caters to customers in China and Europe, including food service distributors and warehouse chains. As of 31st March 2025, the companys installed capacities stood at 5,717 MT per annum for shrimp, 4,258 MT per annum for fish, and 3,942 MT per annum for peeling. The company has 91 employees as on 31st March 2025.