Union Cabinet approves targeted subsidy of Rs 12000 crore for PMUY for FY26

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Union Cabinet has approved the targeted subsidy of Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May, 2016 with an objective to provide deposit-free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. As on 01.07.2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

India imports about 60% of its LPG requirement. To shield PMUY beneﬁciaries from the impact of sharp ﬂuctuations in international prices of LPG and to make LPG more aﬀordable to PMUY consumers, thereby ensuring sustained usage of LPG by them, Government started a targeted subsidy of Rs.200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022. In October 2023, Government increased targeted subsidy to Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections).

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

