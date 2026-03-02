Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators add net short position

US dollar index speculators slipped back and turned net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1789 contracts in the data reported through February 24, 2026, showing an increase of 2117 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

