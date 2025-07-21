Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position but continue to stay near 4-year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3665 contracts in the data reported through July 15, 2025, showing a decrease of 321 net positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

