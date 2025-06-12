Maithan Alloys acquires minority stake in GAIL (India) for Rs 12 cr

Maithan Alloys said that it has acquired a 0.01% stake in GAIL (India) for total consideration of Rs 12.36 crore via stock exchange.The company has acquired 6,25,000 shares through stock exchange with view to reap the long-term/short-term investment benefits.
The company clarified that it do not intend to acquire control whether directly or indirectly of the management of GAIL (India).
Maithan Alloys is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and exploring of all three bulk ferro alloys- ferro manganese, silico manganese and ferro silicon. It is also engaged in the generation and supply of wind power and has a captive power plant.
GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. Its turnover was Rs 1,37,288 crore in FY25.
Shares of Maithan Allloys shed 0.34% to settle at Rs 1,207.05 while GAIL (India) declined 4% to end at Rs 192.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app