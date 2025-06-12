SG Mart forays into renewable energy sector with launch of APL Apollo SunSteel

SG Mart has announced its entry into the renewable energy sector with the launch of solar module mounting structures under the brand APL Apollo SunSteel.Marking a significant milestone, the company has already secured confirmed orders worth Rs 266 crore (excluding GST) from multiple Independent Power Producers (IPPs), reflecting strong market acceptance of its new product line.
To meet growing demand fueled by Indias clean energy ambitions, SG Mart is leveraging its extensive sourcing and distribution network. The company has commenced supply, and deliveries for initial orders are already underway.
This strategic move aligns with SG Marts broader vision to diversify into sunrise sectors. The company aims to capitalize on its strong steel procurement capabilities and longstanding relationships with IPPs, EPC contractors, and key infrastructure ecosystems.
Shiv Bansal, joint managing director of SG Mart, said, We are receiving an encouraging response from IPPs and EPC contractors across the country. The demand momentum validates our decision to diversify into the renewable space. Supported by SG Mart's strength in steel procurement, which is a raw material for solar structures, and pan-India distribution, we are well positioned to scale this segment rapidly.
SGMART is a premier B2B one-stop shop that provides a wide range of construction-related solutions from top brands under one roof. Its extensive network, with strategically positioned warehouses in Pune, Bangalore, Dujana, and Raipur, ensures seamless accessibility and efficient distribution of remarkable products to its valued customers.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 1.2% to Rs 33.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 33.55 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations surged 24.9% YoY to Rs 1,595.03 crore in Q4 FY25.
The scrip declined 2.76% to Rs 411.70 on the BSE.
