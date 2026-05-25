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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market turned new short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 479 contracts in the data reported through May 19, 2026, marking a fall of 3666 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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