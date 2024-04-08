US Dollar Speculators Stay Net Short For Second Week

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to stay net short for second week and at their most bearish level since March 2021, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -1896 contracts in the data reported through April 02, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 1267 net contracts.

