The US share market trimmed early losses to finish the session in mixed territory on Monday, 11 March 2024, as investors awaited key inflation data that could offer cues on the US Federal Reserves interest rate cut plans later this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) report for February will be released on March 12. Later in the week, investor attention will turn to the producer-focused index. The two releases are among the last major economic reports expected before Federal Reserve leaders convene for their March policy meeting.

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index edged up 46.97 points, or 0.12%, to 38,769.66. The S&P500 index dropped 5.75 points, or 0.11%, to 5,117.94. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 65.84 points, or 0.41%, to 16,019.27.

Total 6 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with industrials, real estate, and consumer discretionary sectors being bottom performers, each falling around 0.5%, while energy and material sectors were top performers, each rising nearby 1%.

Among commodity news, Crude Oil prices were mixed on Monday as traders awaited a new round of February inflation data and reports on the global crude outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency this week. The West Texas Intermediate contract for April declined 0.1% to $77.93 a barrel. The Brent contract for May added 0.16% to $82.21 a barrel.

