The US stocks stayed well supported Monday as supportive economic cues and weak oil prices boosted sentiments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3 percent to reach a record 53,178.41. The S&P 500 soared 1.5 percent, ending just below its closing record of 7,620.90, set on June 2. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 2.1 percent and closed at 25,913.90.

Major technology companies led the advance. Meta Platforms rose 6 percent, while Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet gained between 4.4 percent and 4.9 percent. Nvidia also climbed 2.9 percent and Tesla rose 3.5 percent.

Brent crude fell about 5 percent on Monday as President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were under way.