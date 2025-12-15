US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

The US stocks tumbled on Friday. The major averages all moved lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the bearish charge. Markets positioned for next week's economic updates on employment, consumer price inflation and retail sales. Investors also assessed the overall monetary policy dynamics after comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee who talked about his decision to vote against cutting interest rates at last week's Fed meeting. Fed should have waited to get more data, especially about inflation, before lowering rates further, Goolsbee noted.
This pulled stocks lower right from the start and the Nasdaq lost 1.7 percent to 23,195.17. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.1 percent to 6,827.41 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 0.5 percent to 48,458.05 amid high volatility. DOW had tested a new record intraday high in early trading. For the week, the Dow gained 1.1 percent, while S&P 500 lost 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq eased 1.6 percent.
WTI Crude oil futures stabilized around three-week low of $57 per barrel on Friday but remained mostly under stress and ended down around 4% for the week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app