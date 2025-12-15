Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The US stocks tumbled on Friday. The major averages all moved lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the bearish charge. Markets positioned for next week's economic updates on employment, consumer price inflation and retail sales. Investors also assessed the overall monetary policy dynamics after comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee who talked about his decision to vote against cutting interest rates at last week's Fed meeting. Fed should have waited to get more data, especially about inflation, before lowering rates further, Goolsbee noted.

This pulled stocks lower right from the start and the Nasdaq lost 1.7 percent to 23,195.17. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.1 percent to 6,827.41 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 0.5 percent to 48,458.05 amid high volatility. DOW had tested a new record intraday high in early trading. For the week, the Dow gained 1.1 percent, while S&P 500 lost 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq eased 1.6 percent.

WTI Crude oil futures stabilized around three-week low of $57 per barrel on Friday but remained mostly under stress and ended down around 4% for the week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' market debut hits a cold shelf

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story