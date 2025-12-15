SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC zoomed 12.20% to Rs 10.21 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).
The contract covers excavation, loading, transportation, and unloading of soil and coal, along with surface mining activities, to be executed over a period of 10 years.
The promoters, promoter group, or their group companies have no interest in SECL, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.
SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app