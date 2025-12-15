SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC zoomed 12.20% to Rs 10.21 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).

The contract covers excavation, loading, transportation, and unloading of soil and coal, along with surface mining activities, to be executed over a period of 10 years.

The promoters, promoter group, or their group companies have no interest in SECL, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.