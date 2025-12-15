Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SEPC zoomed 12.20% to Rs 10.21 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).

The contract covers excavation, loading, transportation, and unloading of soil and coal, along with surface mining activities, to be executed over a period of 10 years.

The promoters, promoter group, or their group companies have no interest in SECL, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' market debut hits a cold shelf

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story