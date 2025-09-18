Shilchar Technologies slips on profit booking; up nearly 40% in six months

Shilchar Technologies declined 1.80% to Rs 4783.95 as the counter witnessed some bit of profit booking after a recent rally.

The stock had risen 10.97% in the last two sessions to end at Rs 4,871.70 yesterday, from its recent closing low of Rs 4,390.30 recorded on 15 September 2025.

In the last six months, the stock has zoomed by 39.75% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap index have gained 10.25% and 21.31%, respectively, in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 50.6. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) placed at 4586.68 and 4652.43, respectively. It is, however, trading below its 100-day SMA placed at 5019.05. In a regulatory filing made during market hours yesterday, the company announced a proposal to expand the capacity of its existing plant located at Gavasad, Vadodara, Gujarat. The existing capacity of the plant is 7,500 MVA, which is currently operating at 100% utilization. The proposed capacity addition is 6,500 MVA, and the expansion is expected to be completed by April 2027. The estimated investment required for this project is approximately Rs 90 crore, which will be financed through internal funds.