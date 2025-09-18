RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

Integrates its UNO Channel Manager into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the expansion of its partnership with Oracle. This collaboration brings RateGain's next generation UNO Channel Manager, an advanced, integrated channel management solution, directly to Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution. OPERA Cloud customers will be able to connect with RateGain's network of 400+ global demand partners within the OPERA Cloud Distribution environment.

By unlocking the power of RateGain's UNO Channel Manager, hotels can gain near real-time control over their distribution strategy with speed, scalability, and support. The integration enables precise rate and inventory management, reduces manual errors, helps eliminate overbookings, maintains rate parity, and accelerates access to new markets - giving hotels a competitive edge in a fast-changing and high-pressure distribution landscape.