Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon gains after arm gets USFDA nod for two denosumab biosimilars

Biocon gains after arm gets USFDA nod for two denosumab biosimilars

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Biocon rose 2.20% to Rs 362.20 after the company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bosaya and Aukelso, biosimilars of Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva.

Bosaya, a 60 mg/mL prefilled syringe for subcutaneous use, has been approved for the treatment of postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture, glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, and bone loss caused by cancer therapies. Aukelso, a 120 mg/1.7 mL single-dose vial, has been approved for the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases, as well as for the treatment of giant cell tumor of bone and hypercalcemia of malignancy refractory to bisphosphonate therapy.

The USFDA has also granted provisional interchangeability designation for both products, enabling pharmacy-level substitution subject to state regulations. Clinical studies confirmed comparable safety, efficacy, and quality with the reference drugs.

According to IQVIA, denosumab generated nearly $5 billion in US sales in 2024, with Prolia accounting for $3.3 billion and Xgeva for $1.6 billion.

Biocon Biologics CEO & MD Shreehas Tambe said the approvals expand the companys oncology and bone health portfolio and support sustainable healthcare systems by offering more affordable treatment options.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Sensex spurts 330 pts; realty shares in demand

Escorts Kubota gains after launching new machine for Punjab and Haryana fields

Volumes jump at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story