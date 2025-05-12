Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 60.37 crore

Net loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 60.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.3760.14 0 74.0477.64 -5 OPM %-53.146.14 --59.660.17 - PBDT-32.514.24 PL -44.121.26 PL PBT-32.714.04 PL -44.930.49 PL NP-32.714.64 PL -45.401.09 PL

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

