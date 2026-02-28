South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has secured a work order worth Rs 307 crore from Hind Metal Exploration Services (HMESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for mineral exploration services in Rajasthan.

The contract is slated for execution over four years post-mobilization, with key terms including mobilization of machines, manpower, and resources within 45 days; construction of the approach road by SWPE; and adherence to safety, labor, environmental, and mining engineering standards, while statutory and environmental clearances will be arranged by HMESPL.

SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, viz., coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals, conventional & non-conventional oil & gas, and groundwater investigation.