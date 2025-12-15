Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 0.48%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.35, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.35, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26010.15. The Sensex is at 85166.94, down 0.12%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 16.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10536.45, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 183.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 565.3, up 0.41% on the day.