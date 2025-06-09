Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies wins work order of Rs 100 cr

Protean eGov Technologies wins work order of Rs 100 cr

Jun 09 2025
From Bima Sugam India Federation

Protean eGov Technologies has been awarded a prestigious and strategically significant work order valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, on 09 June 2025, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process. BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - an ambitious digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jun 09 2025

